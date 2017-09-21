Have You Considered That The Punisher Is A Villain?

The Punisher is the sixth entry into the streaming service’s partnership with Marvel, launching out of the title character’s introduction in season two of Daredevil. On that show, the character of Frank Castle–a former cop who begins a quest for vengeance against the criminal underworld after his family is murdered–was introduced as an antagonist who challenged Matt Murdock’s quest for justice, eventually wearing a skull on his chest and becoming The Punisher. He allowed the show to raise interesting moral questions: Where, precisely, is the line between justice and vengeance, and how does a person who seeks the former avoid being consumed by the latter? What, ultimately, is the difference between a superhero like Daredevil (or Luke Cage, or Jessica Jones, or Batman, or Spider-Man, or any non-Netflix property who fights street crime), who works outside the law to protect the innocent, and a gun-toting vigilante who sets himself up as judge, jury, and executioner?

By the end of the season, though, that question stopped being interesting to Daredevil’s creators. Instead, the two teamed up at the end, setting aside the thorny questions of morality in favor of teasing an eventual new addition to the Marvel/Netflix stable of franchises in the form of a Punisher solo series.

That series doesn’t have a release date yet besides “2017” (at the end of the trailer, as with previous teasers, the release date is blacked out to indicate that it’s, like, a secret). But it’s coming soon. And what we see in the trailer is a superhero show like none other–because, as indicated above, The Punisher seems more about the sort of character who is usually a villain.

When the character of The Punisher was introduced, in fact, he was a villain, albeit one with a moral code. He first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #129, which was published in February 1974–two years after the novel Death Wish was published and a few months before the movie of the same name was released. He shows up to kill Spider-Man, believing that he’s a murderer. Eventually, they resolve that misunderstanding, but a few months later, just after Charlie Bronson’s Death Wish hit theaters, The Punisher returned in the same title–this time as a morally ambiguous partner to Spider-Man (who, despite the skull on his chest and the guns he carries, never shoots anybody). The character was popular enough to pop up every few months, and, with each appearance, he morphed more and more into superhero (or at least “antihero”) territory–he stopped being drawn with wild eyes and a nasty widow’s peak, he apparently exhibited a preference for “mercy bullets” to shoot people without killing them, and would narrate the issues of Amazing Spider-Man he appeared in through his “war journal.”

It took more than 10 years before the character ever killed anybody on-panel, though–in The Punisher #2, published in 1986, he throws a would-be assassin through a subway window, beheading him as the train enters a tunnel–and by that time, Marvel had found a way to navigate the moral gray space that a guy whose superpower is “he shoots people with guns” created in their colorful universe mostly by ignoring it. The Punisher wore a costume, and he fought villains–therefore, he was a superhero. When he killed someone, he got to keep his “good guy” cred by feeling bad for the witnesses.