Why Mexico Suffered Two Earthquakes In Two Weeks, And Why More Are Due

Two earthquakes just 12 days apart in Mexico have killed hundreds of people, injured thousands, flattened buildings, and highlighted the enormous seismic risk the region continually faces.

Just before midnight on Sept. 7, a 8.1-magnitude earthquake–the most powerful to hit Mexico in a century–rattled the country, doing the brunt of its damage to its southern part, which was closest to the quake’s epicenter off the Pacific Coast. Then on Tuesday, as cleanup and recovery efforts continued, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck about 100 miles southeast of Mexico City, causing severe, sustained shaking in the capital. It happened 32 years to the day that a massive earthquake in 1985 struck Mexico, killing as many as 5,000 people.

Gavin Hayes, a research geophysicist with the United States Geological Survey, spoke with the New York Times and NPR about these earthquakes and others. Based on that, here are the basics of what we know:

223: the number of confirmed dead from the most recent quake, which is thought to be the deadliest since the 1985 quake. (If you’re looking to donate or help locally, here are a few places to start.) Here is footage of the rescue of two young children earlier yesterday at the Enrique Rébsamen school, where 21 children and four adults have been confirmed dead as a search through the rubble continues:

Rescuers pull two small children from rubble of Mexico City school that collapsed during 7.1-magnitude earthquake. https://t.co/hBxtCevR9J pic.twitter.com/0crqTIMh0l — ABC News (@ABC) September 20, 2017

7.1: magnitude of the quake that struck Mexico City. Both this and the earlier earthquake this month occurred in a fault within the sinking oceanic Cocos plate. Earthquakes that happen inside a plate tend to be weaker than those that occur between plates—but they also tend to be closer to the surface. That can cause major damage to whatever is sitting directly above them.

The Sept. 7 earthquake was stronger than the one that struck less than two weeks later, but its epicenter was farther away from densely populated areas; the epicenter of the more recent quake was much closer to Mexico City. The city is built on a sedimentary basin, a geology that amplifies an earthquake’s effects more so than an area with more bedrock. During quakes, basins like that are “like a bowl of jelly shaking around, and it just keeps on reverberating.”