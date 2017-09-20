Mexico City earthquake: 6 ways to help victims, from Airbnb to GoFundMe
The earthquake in Mexico yesterday claimed the lives of more than 200 people, all while the country is still reeling from an 8.1-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 90 people less than two weeks ago. As is usually the case, the most useful aid those based outside of Mexico can offer is money. If you’re looking to donate or help locally, here are a few places to start:
- Airbnb has asked that hosts in Mexico City open their homes up to relief workers and displaced neighbors.
We've activated our Disaster Response Program to help those impacted by the earthquake in CDMX find free temporary accommodations. 1/2
— Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) September 20, 2017
- The Mexican Red Cross is seeking donations and created an Amazon Wish List of items needed for recovery efforts.
- A local nonprofit rescue brigade called Topos México is accepting donations via PayPal and its bank account, and issued a call for more volunteers this afternoon.
Gracias por ayudar a nuestra labor:
Santander 92000709294 CLABE 014180920007092942
Paypal: donativos@brigada-rescate-topos.org topos.mx pic.twitter.com/3bVhOqXRYe
— Topos México (@topos) September 13, 2017
- The crowdfunding nonprofit GlobalGiving has pledged to put 100% of the money raised through its Mexico earthquake fund toward relief and recovery efforts—specifically emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine. (Usually, only $85 for every $100 raised goes toward the project in question; GlobalGiving splits up the remaining $15 between operating costs, transaction fees, and other funding efforts.) You can donate here.
- UNICEF México is focusing on offering aid to children affected by the earthquakes. Donate here.
¡Es el momento de ayudar! Miles de niños y niñas del #TerremotoMexico te necesitan https://t.co/xyVrZcomqv pic.twitter.com/RTXHAHbuNW
— UNICEF México (@UNICEFMexico) September 20, 2017
- GoFundMe has rounded up all the verified campaigns on its platform that are dedicated to raising money for victims of the earthquakes.