Print sales for Hillary Clinton’s book are best in five years for a nonfiction release

Preliminary numbers are finally out for Hillary Clinton’s newly released book, What Happened, and sales are doing quite well. According to the Associated Press, the book has already sold more than 300,000 copies–which includes hardcover, e-book, and audiobook.

The hard copy sales, however, are the most impressive: The physical book already sold more than 168,000 copies, which is “the highest opening for any nonfiction release in five years,” according to numbers from NPD BookScan highlighted by the AP.

So while book publishing sales growth continues to fluctuate year-over-year, political intrigue and Clinton may play a role in helping the industry sell more copies–at least for this year.CGW