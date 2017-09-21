With 963 Million Users, WeChat Lures U.S. Brands—And Longs For America

WeChat, the most popular messaging app in China, which boasts 963 million users, is opening up its service to U.S. advertisers. Today, its parent company Tencent announced a new ads platform designed to attract Western brands and ad agencies to the app, with Zillow and Rebecca Minkoff signing on as launch partners.

The aim for Tencent is to leverage its reach with the huge swaths of Chinese consumers coming online, a market segment that U.S. companies have historically struggled to target. But the launch also comes at a time when tech giants around the globe are tinkering with how to generate revenue from the rapid growth of their communication services, from Apple reportedly experimenting with business chat tools to Facebook testing ways to monetize Messenger and WhatsApp. And it arrives as some tech giants in the U.S. and China eye each others’ markets and wonder, in spite of the perils, how to break in.

For WeChat, as with most of its competitors, the trick will be balancing its monetization efforts with the tolerance its user base has for mobile ads. Since launching in 2011, WeChat has become China’s central all-in-one app, offering an ever-expanding range of smartphone services–chat, social media, payments, news, hotel bookings, dating, and so on–and has seen its growth explode in recent years, roughly quadrupling its monthly active users since 2013.

Yet revenue from online advertising, while soaring around 59% last quarter year-over-year, still represents just around 17% of Tencent’s overall revenue, which Poshu Yeung, VP of the company’s international business, says is on purpose.

“We’re trying to preserve the user experience,” explains Yeung, who says the company is limiting ads on the WeChat platform to one per day. “We could dive in and make a lot more money, showing five ads per day and likely making five times more revenue, but that’s not what we want to do. We’re going to take this slowly.”

“You go to Palo Alto, you don’t see that happening.”

The ad types themselves, whether traditional banners or interstitials, are nothing novel–“this isn’t rocket science,” Yeung says–but more important than format will be content. China’s digital culture differs from the West in many ways, with unique societal norms migrating online. Consider the phenomenon of person-to-person payments via digital versions of traditional “red envelopes“: In recent years, the payments have exploded on WeChat and Alipay, a rival mobile app that provides similar social media services. It’s increasingly common for Chinese consumers to keep their savings in Alibaba-owned Yu’e Bao accounts, for example, sort of the American equivalent of directing all your income earnings to Venmo rather than a Citibank account.