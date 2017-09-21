This Is How To Land Your First-Ever Management Role

You’re ready to take that next step in your career, although you don’t technically have any management experience–yet. Sure, you know you’d be a great boss, but how can you get someone to give you a shot when don’t have any direct supervisory experience?

While there’s no magic formula for landing a management role, there are a few things you can do to help employers see your potential.

1. Play Up Your Transferable Skills

Being a manager involves much more than just overseeing junior staff. Most in this position also have to be comfortable with training and coaching, giving presentations, developing and interpreting policies or processes, recruiting and interviewing, creating schedules or timelines, and overseeing projects from start to finish.

Chances are, you’ve probably already had exposure to at least a few of these types of responsibilities throughout your career. Now all you have to do is get comfortable explaining (both in person and on your resume) how your experience translates into a leadership role.

If you’ve assisted with new hire onboarding, presented at a company training, collaborated on a new departmental policy rollout, pitched a new initiative to leadership, or planned and executed an event from start to finish, you’ve already got some legitimate management-level experience under your belt.

Highlighting these skills and projects on your cover letter and resume, and being prepared to talk about them in your next interview, will help employers see your true potential.

2. Highlight Your Expertise

If you’re feeling ready to take on a manager-level role, you probably already have some serious industry expertise and wisdom about your job, team, or department. And that’s really valuable.