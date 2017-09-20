This Cinematic Twitter Account Offers Hilariously Inaccurate Title Lines

What: A collection of screen caps from classic films, captioned with ridiculous, fake lines of dialogue that work in the movie’s title.

Who: Twitter account, SayTheTitle.

GONE WITH THE WIND (1939) pic.twitter.com/tgvbyEj7nO — Titular Lines (@Saythetitle) September 19, 2017

Why we care: The best part of any movie is the moment when a character says the title in a line of dialogue. That’s just science. Back when Amy Poehler and co.’s Upright Citizens Brigade had a TV show in the late ’90s, they created a memorable sketch about misremembered title lines. Seeing Matt Walsh’s video store lurker recount the time Luke Skywalker says, “I’m so sick of all these star wars” was almost better than watching the real thing. Now, as brought to our attention by Digg, there is a new Twitter account that exists solely to compile awesomely wrong quotables from your favorite films. SayTheTitle is about to ruin your productivity for today.

Have a look at our favorites below.