Crime-tracking app Citizen expands to San Francisco with a video game-like promo

The company behind the crime-tracking app Citizen announced at TechCrunch Disrupt SF yesterday that it raised another $12 million in Series A funding. The app, which launched in New York City earlier this year, is expanding to San Francisco–putting its controversial crime-tracking tech in the hands of smartphone users around the Bay Area. To celebrate the expansion, Citizen posted a slick (and kind of creepy) promo video on Facebook. The graphics-heavy promo follows a fictional child abduction in downtown San Francisco and the procession of Good Samaritans who use technology to track the perpetrator and alert authorities. Citizen was previously known as Vigilante but rebranded after getting booted off Apple’s App Store for safety issues, TechCrunch reported. Check out Citizen’s new promo here.CZ