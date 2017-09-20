Basically no one wants to hire Sean Spicer, and can we blame them?

Sean Spicer has reportedly been trying to secure a regular TV gig with the very media outlets he habitually lambasted during his time as Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, but so far no one’s biting. NBC reports that Spicey–who courted controversy on Sunday with an appearance on the Emmy Awards that many viewers found off-putting– had been in talks about a possible paid contributor role on CBS News, CNN, Fox News, ABC News, and NBC News. But “they won’t touch him,” NBC reports, citing credibility issues.

Spicer, you might recall, had a way of saying up was down and blue was red during his tension-filled press briefings, and has since said he regrets berating reporters in January over the size of Trump’s inauguration crowds. We wrote recently about how lying in the workplace can be bad for your career. But when your actual job requires lying? That’s kind of its own situation.CZ