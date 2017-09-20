The Trump administration is making it difficult for skilled workers to come to the U.S.

The administration has challenged more H-1B skilled visa applicants at a higher rate than any in the past eight years, Reuters reports. H-1B visas allow skilled foreign workers to come to the U.S. for a job. They’re typically granted to workers in the tech, healthcare, and education sectors. But between January 1 and August 31, 2017 the current administration has issued 85,000 challenges, or “requests for evidence” (RFEs), to H-1B applicants. That’s a 45% increase over the same period a year before, even though H-1B applicants only increased 3% during that time.MG