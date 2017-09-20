Scientists say AI can predict Alzheimer’s a decade before symptoms show

Researchers from the University of Bari in Italy have created algorithms that can analyze MRI scans to identify structural changes in the brain that signify a person is afflicted with the disease, reports the Times. Unlike human doctors, the AI doesn’t need to specifically be told to looks for signs of Alzheimer’s in brain scans. Instead, it can automatically notice minute changes that even a well-trained human eye might not see–and recognize those changes years before the disease progresses or symptoms even become noticeable in the patient.MG