Google’s AI chief says he’s not worried about an AI apocalypse

John Giannandrea, the head of search and AI at Google, is getting sick of people saying AI could destroy humanity, reports TechCrunch . Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt SF, Giannandrea said:

“I think there’s a huge amount of hype around AI right now. There’s a lot of people that are unreasonably concerned around the rise of general AI. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are extremely important and will revolutionize our industry. What we’re doing is building tools like the Google search engine and making you more productive.”

Giannandrea went on to say that AI, as it stands today, is “not nearly as general purpose as a 4-year-old child” and, without mentioning names (ahem, Elon), people need to stop telling the public AI is going to kill us all.