Report: Amazon is working on smart glasses powered by Alexa

Amazon’s first wearable would tether wirelessly to a smartphone and look like a regular pair of glasses, avoiding the fashion pitfalls of Google Glass, reports the Financial Times. The FT says a bone conduction audio system would allow the wearer to hear spoken commands from Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa without the need to wear headphones. Besides the smart glasses, the FT says Amazon is also working on a new smart home device–an internet-connected home security camera. It says one or both of these products could be out by the end of the year.