Deadline Extended: One Week Left To Enter 2018 World Changing Ideas Awards

UPDATE : We know some of you are still working on your entries, so we’re giving you an extra week. The new deadline is December 15, at 11:59 PM PST. Enter here.

Hello social entrepreneurs, scientists, activists, and changemakers. We’re pleased to announce that Fast Company is now accepting entries for its second annual World Changing Ideas Awards, which honor products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are pursuing innovation for good.

Winners and finalists will be featured in the May 2018 issue of Fast Company and online on Fastcompany.com. You can read about last year’s winners, including an edible six-pack ring, a program to write prescriptions for healthy food, and a backyard beehive.

Our hope is that the awards continue to illustrate the breadth of innovation for good happening around the world, and that our list of finalists receive exposure and a chance to scale even further.

We’re looking for any projects that launched since the start of 2017 in any of these 12 categories:

Urban Design

Transportation

Consumer Products

Food

Apps

Energy

Developing World Technology

Health

Photography and Visualization

Advertising

Students

General Excellence

We’ve assembled an impressive list of designers, venture capitalists, thinkers, and social entrepreneurs to vet the entries. You can see the full list on the entry page. We’ll be accepting entries until December 7, 2017. We can’t wait to hear from you.