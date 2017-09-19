advertisement
Twitter’s newest board member, Patrick Pichette, sent his first-ever tweet today

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Twitter’s board of directors is seeing a small shake-up. Pepsi CFO Hugh Johnston–who joined the board last year–is stepping down, and Patrick Pichette–who served as Google’s CFO from 2008 until 2015–is taking his place. One white man is being replaced by another. Johnston is now taking a spot on Microsoft’s board, according to Recode.

Pichette doesn’t seem to be the most active Twitter user. As of writing this, he has 153 followers and his first tweet was sent today.

Let’s hope he picks up the platform quickly!

