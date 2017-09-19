Twitter has axed more than 900K accounts promoting terrorism since 2015

That’s according to Twitter’s latest transparency report, which also revealed that the company suspended nearly 300,000 terror-related accounts in the first half of 2017— 75% of which had yet to post a single tweet . The report only discloses data for government requests to remove content, but Twitter claims its internal tools were responsible for the vast majority of suspensions, and that government requests have dropped significantly since its last transparency report. As Twitter wrote today :

Twitter’s continued commitment to eliminate such activity from our platform has resulted in an 80% reduction in accounts reported by governments compared to the previous reporting period of July 1, 2016 through December 31, 2016. Notably, government requests accounted for less than 1% of account suspensions for the promotion of terrorism during the first half of this year. Instead, 95% of these account suspensions were the result of our internal efforts to combat this content with proprietary tools, up from 74% in our last Transparency Report.

For the first time, Twitter also offered data on how many government requests were filed regarding abusive behavior on the platform. Turns out it was most of them:

Abusive behavior-related submissions accounted for over 98% of the TOS reports we received from government representatives around the world. The majority of the reported content was removed for violating rules under these areas: harassment (37%), hateful conduct (35%), and impersonation (13%).

Twitter only acted on 12% of those requests. Now, that may sound like Twitter isn’t practicing what it preaches—which would come as little surprise, since Twitter has been known to dismiss clear cases for content removal. But to be fair, we don’t have much information on what those government requests actually were, and we have no data from previous years for comparison. But if Twitter isn’t giving government officials the time of day, do any of us stand a chance?PM