This scary chart shows skyrocketing insurance premiums over the last 18 years

The cost of healthcare continues to be one of the most hotly debated issues in America these days. While Republicans are still trying to repeal Obamacare, Bernie Sanders and others are pushing for Medicare for all. Meanwhile, it’s still insanely expensive.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation released its annual health benefits survey, which looks at trends in employer-sponsored health coverage. Premiums have continued to go up steadily over the past two decades. Average annual premiums for a family hit $18,764 this year, which is a 3% bump from 2016, according to the report. Compare that to 1999, when average premiums for families were just $5,791. Crazy what 18 years and political quagmire can do.

Below is a graph showing the steep climb. You can also check out the interactive version on the foundation’s website.

