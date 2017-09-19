One Of These Four Ideas Is Going To Win $100 Million From The MacArthur Foundation

Perhaps the most ambitious component: MacArthur let contestants define what the world’s most vexing problems were, in hopes that the process could expose the organization to issues it might otherwise have overlooked.

The competition received more than 1,900 proposals, which led to a field of 801 formal contestants. Among the criteria that were considered, concepts needed to “solve a critical problem affecting people, places, or the planet” and be “meaningful, verifiable, durable, and feasible” which meant having some proof of concept or evidence that the idea could actually work, plus a timeline for how to scale.

After being narrowed to eight semi-finalists earlier this year, the foundation just announced the top four finalists, including a video about the scope and breadth of their combined missions.

The four finalists include Catholic Relief Services, which seeks to remake how developing world orphanages operate by transitioning to a more family-centric style of care. That includes working in Guatemala, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, and Moldova.