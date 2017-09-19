One Of These Four Ideas Is Going To Win $100 Million From The MacArthur Foundation

Perhaps the most ambitious component: MacArthur let contestants define what the world’s most vexing problems were, in hopes that the process could expose the organization to issues it might otherwise have overlooked.

The competition received more than 1,900 proposals, which led to a field of 801 formal contestants. Among the criteria that were considered, concepts needed to “solve a critical problem affecting people, places, or the planet” and be “meaningful, verifiable, durable, and feasible” which meant having some proof of concept or evidence that the idea could actually work, plus a timeline for how to scale.

After being narrowed to eight semi-finalists earlier this year, the foundation just announced the top four finalists, including a video about the scope and breadth of their combined missions.

The four finalists include Catholic Relief Services, which seeks to remake how developing world orphanages operate by transitioning to a more family-centric style of care. That includes working in Guatemala, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, and Moldova.

HarvestPlus expects to address hard-to-spot nutrition and hunger problems and boost farmer incomes by enabling them to grow bio-fortified crops in Africa. The goal is to reach 100 million people across 17 countries within the next five years.

The Rice 360 Institute for Global Health has proposed a fleet of neo-natal care tech that’s adaptable to “low-resource settings,” according to a press release, which should dramatically increase newborn survival rates in those areas. The project’s Newborn Essential Solutions and Technologies group would handle the design and distribution mechanics with the aim to save a half million newborns annually, and more as the pipeline develops.