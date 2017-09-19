61% Of Women And 46% Of Men Think Kids Should Be Raised Without Gender Stereotypes

Brand owners should follow the lead already taken by Target in the U.S. and John Lewis in the U.K. to combat gender stereotyping by de-gendering their products, packaging, in-store experience, and other marketing communications–including advertising, new research published this week suggests.

A worldwide shift in consumer attitude toward gender is revealed by The Future is FeMale, a new survey of more than 12,000 men and women in 32 countries commissioned by Havas.

One of the most striking findings is the significant number of those surveyed who endorse an “agendered”–or gender-neutral–approach to raising future generations: 61% of women and 46% of men believe children should be raised in as gender-neutral a way as possible to guard against rigid gender restrictions.

Also notable is the extent to which the way we think about gender is changing, however.

When asked whether certain traits or attributes applied more to men or women, significant overlap between the genders was evident. For example, 75% of both men and women believe the two sexes are equally valuable to society; 69% of men and 71% believe the sexes are equally smart; 64% of men and 68% of women believe they are equally intellectual; and 63% of both men and women believe they are equally trustworthy.

Notably, barely half the global sample–55% of men and 54% of women–believe parenting comes more naturally to women than men.

Gender distinctions are rapidly blurring, the findings show. A majority of women (52%) and 44% of men surveyed agreed with the statement that, “I do not believe in set genders; gender is fluid and people can be what they feel they are.”