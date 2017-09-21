Invited To Lunch With Your Boss’s Boss? Here’s Exactly What To Do

You’ve just been asked to join your boss’s boss or another one of your company’s senior executives for lunch. Feeling excited? Nervous? You might be asking yourself, “Is this business, or is it social? What questions should I ask? What should I wear? What should I order?”

Relax. It’s just lunch–but it’s also an opportunity to advance your career, as long as you know how to take advantage of it. Do these four things, and you’ll sail right through, without sounding too rehearsed or overeager to impress.

Related: Here’s What To Say When You’re Stuck In The Elevator With A Senior Exec

1. Ask (Nonspecific) Questions

This can be a great chance to make a good impression, but your main goal should be to build a relationship. Chances are you don’t have a close working relationship with the senior leader you’ll be chatting with, but you should resist the urge to show off all your skills and knowledge in one go–this isn’t a job interview.

Instead, come prepared with a handful of smart questions to ask, demonstrating your interest in getting to know your boss’s boss as a person, not an embodiment of her high-level position. For example, let’s say you work in retail and are meeting a senior executive for the company. Chances are they’ll have a lot to say on the subject of leadership, so you might consider asking, “What’s some of the best leadership advice you’ve kept going back to when making big decisions in your career?” That’s broad enough to give the exec a chance to decide how much to disclose, while showing her that you’re interested in who she is.

You should also ask questions that can help you get an idea of the executive’s vision going forward. Again, don’t be too specific–avoid asking what’s going to happen in your division next year or next quarter, for instance. Instead, ask something like, “What are some of the innovations you think will be most important in the future?” This shows you’re interested in how your boss’s boss thinks, rather than putting her on the spot to give you an answer.

2. Share How The Company Is Helping You Grow

Another smart move for lunch with a senior leader is to give an example of how the company is helping you grow. Don’t just share details about your job duties or favorite projects you’ve worked on, though. Discuss a highlight from a company “extra” that you felt was valuable, like a training program, an offsite event, etc.