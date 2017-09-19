Trump UN speech live stream: Watch the president’s first address to the General Assembly

President Trump will give his first address to the United Nations General Assembly this morning at around 10:30 a.m. ET. Speaking alongside other world leaders, Trump is expected to make the case for the nationalist “America First” agenda he pushed at his inauguration speech, arguing that nationalism does not have to impede coordination with other countries, according to NPR. Trump is also expected to urge world leaders to put pressure on regimes with mounting nuclear ambitions, singling out North Korea and Iran in particular, Reuters reports.