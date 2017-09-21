Do This Ritual At The End Of Each Week To Become More Productive

It’s obvious that some employees perform at higher levels than others—but why? David Maxfield, vice president of research for the leadership-training firm VitalSmarts , studied 1,594 managers and employees and found that high performers have adopted smart habits, one of which is an important ritual for getting more done: a weekly review.

“They keep a sacred, non-negotiable meeting with themselves every week to re-sync, get current, and align their daily work and projects with their priorities,” Maxfield says.

This step is very different than how the average person runs their week, says Maxfield. “It’s very easy to plan life from the bottom up, but that’s being reactive,” he says. “You focus on pleasing the people around you and meeting urgent objectives. You could live your entire life that way and be pretty successful, but you’d also be pretty unfulfilled.”

Instead, plan and review with a cadence of once a week. “This is about your spirit,” says Maxfield. “Who do you want to be? What are your long-term aspirations? Ask yourself, ‘How do I become a better me?’ It’s not being responsive to immediate tasks; it’s being proactive, making sure you are aligned with personal and professional goals.”

Sunday nights are an ideal time because it’s likely when you can carve out quiet time, says Maxfield. “Close the door and spend some time on it,” he says. “Try to capture everything that might be hanging around, and make sure that you’re not losing track of stuff.”

Here are the three objectives a weekly review should address.

Getting Clear

Do a gut check about your direction, making sure you’re aligned with personal and professional goals. “Is it time to have a crucial conversation with a boss or customer?” asks Maxfield. “Identify times when your career was pushed off course from your own desires, and decide what you want to do. It can be hard to get back if you don’t address it.”