Maybe this is why Facebook rethought that whole “open and connected” thing

Facebook has been accused of not being forthcoming about all the ways the Russians may have used the social network to influence the U.S. election, and now Senate and House investigators are growing concerned that the company is withholding key information that could help them understand the extent of what went down. That’s according to a new report in the Washington Post, which cites people familiar with a probe into Russia’s propaganda campaign and its reach.

Facebook conducted its own investigation into Russian meddling earlier this year and published some of its findings in a 13-page white paper in April. But Capitol Hill investigators believe it left out critical details, WaPo reports.

Coincidentally (or not), two months after it published the white paper, Facebook also unveiled a new mission statement in which it revised its longstanding goal to “make the world more open and connected.” In the updated statement, the wording was changed to “Give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.”

Openness is a two-way street, guys.CZ