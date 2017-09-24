Three Simple Questions This GE Exec Asks To Solve Big, Complex Problems

Ignorance isn’t usually rewarded in most work settings. Many of us fear it: Standing up in an important meeting, unsure whether what you’re about to say will go over well. Or staring at a blank page, knowing you’ll have to get something great onto it by the end of the week–but no idea yet of what.

Moments like these used to make me nervous, but I’ve gradually come to savor them. Often it’s when we know the least about something that we can see it most clearly.

Related: This Project Manager’s Workflow Hack Transformed How GE Builds Airplane Engines

Ignorance As A Hidden Asset

As somebody who manages a number of different teams across a big, far-reaching company on the frontiers of science and technology, it’s inevitable that I end up approaching problems with incomplete information. To help get myself up to speed and weigh in productively, I rely on the experts, people who are far more informed than I’ll ever be in a certain area. But I’ve also learned to appreciate my lack of knowledge, and even wear it as a badge of honor.

How often have you seen someone in a meeting dismissed because they don’t have enough expertise? That’s been me. But over time, I’ve learned to flip the script when that happens. I’ve built my career out of sticking up for the “horizontal” perspective. I look for patterns and commonalities that become apparent only when you look across seemingly disparate parts of a company, or even seemingly different industries.

It’s because my job requires me to stay in constant motion, moving from project to project, business to business, that I have the opportunity to look for these big connections. Expertise confers power, but the trade-off can be a diminished ability to see the big picture.

To keep that big picture in mind, and to help a bit of my ignorance rub off on my teams, I try to ask a set of carefully uninformed questions at meetings. Here are three that have proved consistently useful.