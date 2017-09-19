Now it’s believed the Red Sox used a Fitbit to cheat, not an Apple Watch

Earlier this month it was reported that the MLB found that members of the Red Sox were using an Apple Watch to cheat during games. Red Sox staffers were allegedly “watching instant replays to pair catcher signals to pitches and then sending the insight to the manager in the dugout, giving the Sox a way of knowing what kind of pitch was coming,” we reported. While the cheating method appears to stand, it’s now believed the device the team was using was not an Apple Watch but a Fitbit product, reports Engadget. The news comes from a source speaking to Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo. As Engadget notes, the initial mixup could have been a sign that “Apple Watch” has now become synonymous with “smartwatch,” just as “Kleenex” became the generic term for any facial tissue back in the day.