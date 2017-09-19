Six Reasons To Feel Good About Downloading iOS 11 Today

If you use an iPhone, chances are you’ll see a notification of a new software update sometime around 10 a.m. Pacific time today.

That’s iOS 11, Apple’s newest mobile operating system, and there are some good reasons not to ignore the update.

Apple has made improvements to the Notes app, added a new control center, and thrown in a new driving mode. But those aren’t even the best parts of the upgrade. The following features are the real meat and potatoes of iOS 11:

Productivity Powers For iPad

The iPad is beginning to act a lot more like a laptop. Apple wants the device to be a content viewing tool but also a content creation tool. iOS 11 does a lot to move the iPad in that direction. New split-screen multitasking modes have been redesigned and enhanced. A new application dock at the bottom of the interface (which looks a lot like the one in macOS) lets the user easily launch various apps into individual sections of the screen. There’s also a lot of dragging and dropping going on in iOS 11 for the iPad. You can drag and drop moving images, text, and files between apps. See our full overview of iOS on the iPad Pro here.

Better File Management

As we’ve come to do more and more of our business on our mobile devices, file management has become a bigger issue. The iCloud Drive app launched in iOS 9 has morphed into the Files app in iOS 11, and the Files app is a lot better. The app creates a central place to keep your files, wherever they’re created or downloaded–on other Apple devices, in iCloud, or even in third-party storage services like Box or Dropbox. This could be a major productivity boost if it works smoothly, especially for iPad users. CNet has a nice overview of the Files app and its navigation and file management tricks.

Siri, Humanized

Apple has done a massive amount of voice sampling and machine learning to make Siri sound more human. The assistant is better at nailing the little inflections and nuances in the language. Apple is very concerned about the way Siri sounds because it wants you to feel comfortable using the assistant in more and more places across its devices and services.