If Your Password Hygiene Sucks, This Password Manager Will Tell On You

It’s some of the most common security advice on the internet: Never use the same password between different accounts.

That’s because despite all the attention paid to hackers exploiting so-called “zero-day” exploits, or previously undiscovered security holes, plenty of prominent digital attacks still rely on stolen passwords. Video streaming site Vevo was recently hacked through one-click login app Okta after a “LinkedIn phishing scam,” publishing giant Conde Nast has recently warned employees about such attacks, and electric companies have been struck by targeted phishing aimed at getting access to the power grid. The Anti-Phishing Working Group, an international organization, says that phishing scams increased 65% between 2015 and 2016.

And while the recent mammoth Equifax hack apparently didn’t involve stolen credentials, the company reportedly had a similar issue in Argentina: An employee site could be accessed using the word “admin” as both username and password.

Using the same usernames and passwords across multiple sites increases the danger from stolen credentials, since hackers can use the same login information to steal data from multiple sites. But duplicating credentials is still a common practice, since passwords can be a pain to remember, and employers using third-party cloud services often lack technical ways to impose stricter password requirements than whatever those services have by default.

That’s why Dashlane, the New York-based company behind a password management program of the same name, is rolling out a new feature to alert administrators when their corporate users share passwords between accounts or utilize ones that are easy to guess.

“As far as we know, it’s the only way a company today can enforce a password policy, by having that understanding and visibility to know if it’s even being followed,” says chief marketing officer Jeff Paradise.

Dashlane, which like other password managers stores encrypted versions of passwords for other sites that are accessible only when a user unlocks them with a memorized master password, doesn’t share the risky passwords with administrators or anyone else, Paradise explains. Instead, it simply delivers them the statistics on how many such passwords a user has.