These Four VCs Share How They Find Diverse Founders To Invest In

So while some have grown impatient with Silicon Valley’s efforts to improve diversity and inclusion and are seeking new ways to expand economic opportunities, others in tech are trying to make change where they can–including investors themselves. Some venture-capital firms are devoted explicitly to supporting diverse founders, but even those that aren’t can still make a difference. Here’s how four VCs are working to identify and fund entrepreneurs who might otherwise go overlooked.

Push For Diversity Early, Not Later

Anthemis is an investment and advisory firm that already walks the diversity walk more than many others. Eighteen nationalities are represented in the 48-person company, and 56% of its employees are women (of the 14 directors, eight are female). Jillian Williams, an African-American investment associate at the fund, says that’s because Anthemis was committed to diversity from day one, and the fund urges its portfolio companies to start early as well.

“As venture investors now for close to a decade, what we have realized is it is much harder to make these changes the larger and more established a company becomes,” Williams says. “As early-stage investors, we see it as our duty at Anthemis to push diversity early in the companies we invest in–not just for the sake of diversity, but in order to create sustainable and profitable businesses into the future.” One of Anthemis’s investments includes Backstage Capital, a venture fund led by first-time VC Arlan Hamilton, which is exclusively devoted to making early-stage investments in startups led by women, people of color, and LGBTQ founders.

Provide Real Resources, Not Just Rewards For “Hustle”

Geri Kirilova, an associate at the New York City–based Laconia Capital Group, notes that founders usually need a financial safety net to launch a startup, which not every entrepreneur has. “Starting a business to begin with is a luxury, [and it’s] often out of reach for those without extensive personal runway,” she explains. Half of Laconia’s full-time team members and three-quarters of its interns are women or people of color, so the fund’s investors are more familiar with these issues than others might be.