Here’s Microsoft’s Satya Nadella in 1993 honing his presentation skills

During his keynote at this year’s Build conference, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella mentioned the existence of a 1993 “DevCast” video in which he talked about building apps using Microsoft’s then-new Windows NT. As I worked on our new cover story about Nadella and Microsoft, I dug up the video on YouTube. Nadella appears an hour and 45 minutes into the three-and-a-half-hour-plus video, which was aimed at developers and distributed via satellite uplink. If you press the play button on the version below, you should skip ahead to his segment.