Here’s Microsoft’s Satya Nadella in 1993 honing his presentation skills

During his keynote at this year’s Build conference, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella mentioned the existence of a 1993 “DevCast” video in which he talked about building apps using Microsoft’s then-new Windows NT. As I worked on our new cover story about Nadella and Microsoft, I dug up the video on YouTube. Nadella appears an hour and 45 minutes into the three-and-a-half-hour-plus video, which was aimed at developers and distributed via satellite uplink. If you press the play button on the version below, you should skip ahead to his segment.
Don’t feel obligated to watch his whole presentation. Still, sampling even a little bit of it will show you what Nadella looked and sounded like a little over a year into his time at Microsoft, back when he was a promising young recruit on the very bottom rung of his journey up the ladder to the top.