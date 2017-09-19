With Apple Watch Data Plans, Wireless Carriers Opt For Profits Over Innovation

When Apple announced the LTE-equipped Apple Watch Series 3 during its press event last week , the company didn’t mention an extra bit of sticker shock: Beyond the $399 device price, cellular connectivity will cost $10 per month on U.S. carriers. (If your plan isn’t unlimited, data will come out of the same allotment as your phone.)

That’s the same price most carriers charge to add an iPad or another LTE-equipped tablet to an existing wireless plan. But while an iPad is designed for all-day use, with data consumption on par with phones and computers, the Apple Watch’s cellular functions should be used sparingly. No one’s going to stream Netflix videos on a smartwatch, and according to Apple, a cellular phone call will drain the Watch’s battery in an hour–versus three hours for calls that route through an iPhone. Charging $10 per month seems out of line with that level of use.

Surely the cost won’t deter some people from buying the LTE Apple Watch anyway. One report even claims that the cellular version of the Apple Watch 3 has accounted for more than 80% of preorders. But by putting such a stiff price on Apple Watch data use, wireless carriers are restricting connectivity at a time when they should be enabling more of it.

Better Bundles

Wireless carriers have smothered non-smartphone devices through stiff monthly service plans in the past. The 3G version of Sony’s PlayStation Vita gaming handheld, for instance, required a minimum $10 per month data plan on AT&T when it launched in 2012, and it was so unpopular that Sony discontinued the option a year later. AT&T also charged $10 per month to connect Samsung’s first cellular-connected camera, which then became Samsung’s last cellular-connected camera.

Even cellular tablets remain a luxury rather than the norm, in part due to the mandatory $10-and-up pricing that most carriers charge. Last year, 21% of tablets that shipped in the United States had cellular connections, according to IDC, and it’s safe to assume only a subset of those devices are connected to an active wireless plan.

Macario Namie, who heads internet of things strategy for Cisco’s Jasper unit, says wireless carriers may not see this as a problem. Even with low adoption, individual plans can still provide a big boost to carriers’ bottom lines. (Jasper, which Cisco acquired last year, manages cellular connectivity for small-scale devices, including the data plan that’s built into some Amazon Kindle e-readers.)

“If you’re a telecommunications provider, you’ve largely saturated your market [for smartphones],” Namie says. “Anytime they can increment the number of connections by a single percentage point, or five percentage points, it’s pretty significant, especially in very large markets like the U.S.”