Blavity just acquired Travel Noire, a travel site for black millennials

Blavity, the media startup for black millennials, already boasts a monthly audience of 30 million people. With its acquisition of Travel Noire, the startup is poised to become the go-to site for black millennials looking for travel pointers and recommendations.
Surprise! We’ve been acquired by @Blavity — we're so excited for this new journey. pic.twitter.com/W6kzj2SWOe
— Travel Noire (@TravelNoire) September 18, 2017
Travel Noire, named one of our Most Innovative Companies in travel last year, is a media platform by and for black travelers, a demographic that reportedly accounts for $48 billion of the travel market in the U.S. alone, which hit $341 billion in 2015. (Travel Noire’s Instagram account is also one of Ava DuVernay’s favorites.) The acquisition is Blavity’s second this year–the first being Shadow and Act, an entertainment site dedicated to black film and TV–and seems like another step toward becoming a lifestyle brand.