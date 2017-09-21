NYC is getting 50 electric car charging stations by 2020

The fate of New York City’s rapidly deteriorating subway system may be in the hands of the governor, but the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, still has a plan for commuters–electric cars.

The mayor announced that the city is installing 50 new rapid charging hubs for electric cars across the five boroughs by 2020. It’s part of a $10 million investment that aims to make electric cars a more accessible option for New Yorkers, the mayor said at a press conference held at the Gowanus Whole Foods, per DNAinfo.

It’s part of the city’s plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by the year 2050. While electric cars are great, a functional mass transit subway system is even better for the environment.*

*This article was written on a stalled L train.ML