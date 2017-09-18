Vox is the latest digital media company to embrace programmatic ads

Call it a trend or call it giving up: Vox Media will begin using programmatic ads on its network of sites, reports Business Insider . This means the advertisements populated on its sites–which include Vox, The Verge, Eater, and SBNation–will be automatically bought and sold using machines and algorithms. At first glance, this may seem like a small change, but the decision indicates a huge shift in how Vox Media approaches its ad sales.

This follows news from last month that BuzzFeed would begin embracing banner ads, which also use programmatic technology. While the rationale behind both BuzzFeed’s and Vox’s decision may seem obvious–they want to make more money–it’s also antithetical to some of business tenets they have historically followed. Specifically, as I wrote last month, programmatic ads are a pain for websites because they slow down load time. In the past, the two companies eschewed this technology for quicker page speed and direct advertising as a way of distinguishing themselves against competitors.

But now they are now embracing slower pages as a way to keep the ad dollars flowing. Vox, in particular, is an interesting case. It is generally considered one of the more stable digital media companies out there–a company that embraced quality over insane scale as a way to woo ad dollars. Yet now it is turning to the automated ad-buying program beloved by content churners.

The next logical step, I guess, is pivoting to video.CGW