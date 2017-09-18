New Apple Watch Ad Creatively Rolled Through The Emmys

Who: Apple

Why we care: I took a bit of a swipe at Apple advertising last week, equating it’s Watch ad one with a really good insurance spot. But here the brand is back to its usual self, using acrobatic skateboarding to illustrate the flexibility and agility possible when you have no earphone cords or smartphone in your pocket. Well, that and the insane skills of skater Kilian Martin, who ad nerds will recognize from this 2013 Ballantine’s ad.JB