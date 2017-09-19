A Split In The Spliff Industry: Can Big Marijuana Survive Without Roger Stone?

Enter “boastful black prince of Republican sleaze” into Google, and all the top results will be for Roger Stone . He’s had a hand in sordid incidents from Watergate through the Trump administration’s Russia morass . But last week the 65-year-old political consultant was in Los Angeles to promote one of his longtime pet causes: marijuana legalization.

But controversy has a way of following Stone around. Just days before he was booked to deliver the keynote speech at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo, the conference dropped him–due in no small part to a boycott by the Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA), which cited his history of “racist, misogynistic, and anti-Semitic rhetoric.”

Stone issued a rare apology, but when the conference didn’t take him back he came to L.A. and spoke anyway. “I’m prepared to work with anybody who wants to legalize cannabis,” he said this past Friday, to an audience of a few dozen curiosity seekers and conspiracy theorists, at a pot-friendly lounge downtown, while green rushers swarmed the convention center. Calling the war on drugs an “expensive racist failure” and a “bipartisan policy disaster,” he spoke as a representative of a group called the United States Cannabis Coalition. An organization, he said, that will soon launch a television ad campaign in favor of legalization. Stone’s message for the president: “If you want to make America great again, legalize cannabis.”

“You may not like me, you may not like my politics,” Stone said, “but you can’t [legalize] without Republicans.”

Until the recent boycott, the cannabis industry has kept its distance from partisan politics. While 30 states have legalized medical or recreational marijuana, it remains federally illegal. In theory, this means the president could crush it on a whim.

Stone says he has spoken with Trump about marijuana–he wouldn’t say when–but the activists who protested his appearance remain wary. To MCBA he represents a future industry “where access is limited and controlled by the political and financial elite.”

“There may be some way to work together,” said Bonita “Bo” Money, an L.A. cannabis entrepreneur who started the networking group called Women Abuv Ground, for women of color in cannabis. But she sees little reason to trust Stone, whose old boss Richard Nixon started the war on drugs, and whose current ally Trump has a history of inflammatory positions on race.