Dave Bautista Stars In A New Short Film Prologue For “Blade Runner 2049”

What: A new short-film prologue to the upcoming Blade Runner 2049. It’s directed by Luke Scott (Morgan) and stars Dave Bautista.

Who: Warner Bros., 3AM, Luke Scott

Why we care: Filmed on set during Blade Runner 2049‘s principal photography, the short introduces us to Sapper Morton (Dave Bautista), an outlaw Replicant in hiding who has to risk everything to save an innocent life. It’s the second short film prologue, following “2036: Nexus Dawn,” also directed by Scott, that posted a couple of weeks ago and starred Jared Leto.

As I’ve said before, as entertainment marketing goes, creating new pieces of complementary content to enjoy are suggesting an encouraging way forward beyond the traditional trailer. Fanboy catnip at its finest.JB