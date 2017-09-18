Amazon is still crushing the smart speaker market, but there’s some good news for Google

Google Home has carved out a healthy chunk of the connected speaker market over the last year, but it’s still far behind Amazon’s Echo, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners . From a survey of 300 connected speaker owners, the firm estimates that Amazon holds 76% percent of the current installed base, versus 24% for Google Home .

That’s partly because Amazon got a two-year head start, launching the original Echo in November 2014. But Amazon has also expanded the market with new devices such as the screen-equipped Echo Show and the cheaper Echo Dot, the latter of which makes up more than half of Amazon’s sales according to CIRP. The good news for Google is that survey respondents used Home slightly more often for common uses such as music, questions, timers, and home controls.

With rumors of both a Dot-like Google Home speaker and a new full-sized Amazon Echo on the way, it’ll be interesting to see which way the market shifts next.