Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, And Ellen DeGeneres Drop In On Netflix Drama

Who: Netflix, Battery Agency

Why we care: Ah, the ol’ comedic cameo in a drama bit still kills. Remember when Will Ferrell and Jack Black crashed into Panic Room to find Jodie Foster for the MTV Movie Awards? During the Emmys on Sunday night, the comedy legends turned up in a few of the streaming service’s top shows and, as contrived and familiar as a Forrest Gumping is, it still manages to serve up laughs. It looks as though there are more individual spots on the way, as Netflix has since posted a FrankUnderwood/Jerry Seinfeld standalone spot. Please, please, please get Chappelle in The Upside Down.