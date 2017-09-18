- 11:00 am
Why Sean Spicer Will Never Be Funny, And The Emmy’s Should Have Known Better
Last night, Sean Spicer made a controversial cameo on the Emmys. Here’s why it should be the final stop on his rehabilitation tour.
Yesterday was a fine day for anyone excited about jokes from the Trump administration.
It began with the president himself presenting to his 38.5 million Twitter followers a GIF from an account called ‘Fuctupmind,’ of Trump walloping Hillary Clinton with a golf ball. (To dwell on how inappropriate this is would give short shrift to the million-plus other profoundly inappropriate things Trump did or said just this past month.) Then the day ended with a joke about the Trump administration, from one of its most notorious former members. Sean Spicer appeared on the Emmy Awards stage, like a visiting dignitary, to proclaim, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period.” On the surface, it’s the more palatable joke. Nobody got concussed in this joke. But it’s also the more insidious of the two. The golfing GIF represents how much Trump has demeaned the office of the presidency. The Spicer joke reveals that history will indeed forgive those who helped him do it.
Spicer’s crowd size joke is, of course, a callback to the first major lie he told under the Trump presidency. After TV pundits noted the vast difference between President Obama’s record-breaking turnout and Trump’s relatively meager one, the neophyte president was pissed. Instead of handling it in any kind of reasonable manner, Trump sent Spicer out as his sacrificial stooge to berate the press corp and insist that more people watched Trump’s inauguration than any other in history. The message was: Don’t believe your eyes. It turned out to be a chilling portent of things to come.
So @Kaepernick7 can't find a job, but Sean Spicer is back? Nice work, America. #Emmys
— Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) September 18, 2017
As unnerving as it was to hear this first outright falsehood from the new Press Secretary, the true horror came a couple months later. When the first quarterly jobs report under Trump was released, the press greeted it with knives out. Trump had made a habit of calling Obama’s positive jobs numbers fake. (He did so at least 19 times.) It was his way of not acknowledging anything about the administration that ran counter to the narrative he was spinning on Twitter, an ongoing performative troll-smear. When questioned about the difference between Trump’s positive jobs numbers and Obama’s, Sean Spicer did something worse than lie: He made a joke about lying. According to a smirking Spicer, the report “may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now.” And that was it. He was never held accountable for that non-explanation. He simply broke kayfabe, winked at the troubling idea that we all know the president is a habitual liar, and made a joke about it.
I've reported in 5 conflict zones, wrote a book and still have trouble getting men to take me seriously but Sean Spicer works at Harvard now
— Sulome Anderson (@SulomeAnderson) September 18, 2017
Other people also made jokes about Spicer’s willingness to lie. Melissa McCarthy’s uncanny impersonation on SNL provided a cathartic, sanity-affirming laugh for anyone who could barely believe what they were seeing at daily press briefings. (When the press briefings were still a daily affair.) It was funny because it was a joke at Sean Spicer’s expense, and at the expense of the administration for which he provided cover. SNL has a history of allowing some of their more frequent political targets to cameo as themselves—think Janet Reno or Sarah Palin—and be in on the joke. Perhaps the show would have let Spicer do just that in its forthcoming season. (They let Trump host during primary season, lest we forget.) But after the Emmys, they needn’t bother. Spicer is now officially in on the joke.
What exactly has he done to earn this redemption arc? There was nothing noble about the way he left office. According to many reports, he didn’t quit because he couldn’t stand to lie anymore—or because the president treated him like a human Squatty Potty at every opportunity. The New York Times, for instance, suggests that Spicer resigned over concerns about the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci. And since he left office, he hasn’t exactly expressed much contrition about his time working for Trump. There’s a possibility that Spicer has leaked some damning items to the press, but that wouldn’t reset all the times during his tenure as press secretary that he made the act of leaking itself the story rather than addressing what was leaked.
Sean Spicer was the first Trump official post-inauguration to lie to the American people & treat our free press as the enemy. Fuck. Him.
— David Stassen (@davidstassen) September 18, 2017
Perhaps if one day Spicer expressed genuine remorse and apologized for letting his political ambition cloud his moral judgment and patriotic duty, some of us could entertain the idea of allowing him into our good graces. Until then, though, we should not let him become a Cute Thing on TV. We should not get excited because he finally got to meet the pope. We should not listen to him yammer chummily to Jimmy Kimmel. And we should absolutely not turn his former lies into a joke he gets to own.
Steve Bannon got a 60 Minutes feature & Sean Spicer got an #Emmys cameo, but Hillary Clinton needs to "shut up & go away"? Mmkay.
— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) September 18, 2017
When something is funny, it’s no longer scary. The kind of lying Spicer regularly promoted from the upper tier of government should remain scary–even if we laugh at Melissa McCarthy sending up his Orwellian overtones. Why in the world would we skip over the part where we hold Spicer accountable for his superstring of lies, and cut straight to, like, a Dancing with the Stars appearance?
We remember that @seanspicer lied for money, right? He lied for a living. https://t.co/dOfEYXFZw8
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 18, 2017
Trump’s rise was fueled by lies. They have been so brazen and provable that he is singularly responsible for making ‘post-truth’ a word. Sean Spicer knew he was lying for Trump, and then he accused anyone who called him out on his shit as the true liars—or spreaders of fake news. It’s one of the most perfidious parts of this administration, and that’s a highly competitive dishonor. To make winking jokes about the lying doesn’t undo the lies. Because while some may be laughing, there are millions of people who believe the lies we’re laughing at. And they vote.