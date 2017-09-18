Why Sean Spicer Will Never Be Funny, And The Emmy’s Should Have Known Better

It began with the president himself presenting to his 38.5 million Twitter followers a GIF from an account called ‘Fuctupmind,’ of Trump walloping Hillary Clinton with a golf ball. (To dwell on how inappropriate this is would give short shrift to the million-plus other profoundly inappropriate things Trump did or said just this past month.) Then the day ended with a joke about the Trump administration, from one of its most notorious former members. Sean Spicer appeared on the Emmy Awards stage, like a visiting dignitary, to proclaim, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period.” On the surface, it’s the more palatable joke. Nobody got concussed in this joke. But it’s also the more insidious of the two. The golfing GIF represents how much Trump has demeaned the office of the presidency. The Spicer joke reveals that history will indeed forgive those who helped him do it.

Spicer’s crowd size joke is, of course, a callback to the first major lie he told under the Trump presidency. After TV pundits noted the vast difference between President Obama’s record-breaking turnout and Trump’s relatively meager one, the neophyte president was pissed. Instead of handling it in any kind of reasonable manner, Trump sent Spicer out as his sacrificial stooge to berate the press corp and insist that more people watched Trump’s inauguration than any other in history. The message was: Don’t believe your eyes. It turned out to be a chilling portent of things to come.

So @Kaepernick7 can't find a job, but Sean Spicer is back? Nice work, America. #Emmys — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) September 18, 2017

As unnerving as it was to hear this first outright falsehood from the new Press Secretary, the true horror came a couple months later. When the first quarterly jobs report under Trump was released, the press greeted it with knives out. Trump had made a habit of calling Obama’s positive jobs numbers fake. (He did so at least 19 times.) It was his way of not acknowledging anything about the administration that ran counter to the narrative he was spinning on Twitter, an ongoing performative troll-smear. When questioned about the difference between Trump’s positive jobs numbers and Obama’s, Sean Spicer did something worse than lie: He made a joke about lying. According to a smirking Spicer, the report “may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now.” And that was it. He was never held accountable for that non-explanation. He simply broke kayfabe, winked at the troubling idea that we all know the president is a habitual liar, and made a joke about it.

I've reported in 5 conflict zones, wrote a book and still have trouble getting men to take me seriously but Sean Spicer works at Harvard now — Sulome Anderson (@SulomeAnderson) September 18, 2017

Other people also made jokes about Spicer’s willingness to lie. Melissa McCarthy’s uncanny impersonation on SNL provided a cathartic, sanity-affirming laugh for anyone who could barely believe what they were seeing at daily press briefings. (When the press briefings were still a daily affair.) It was funny because it was a joke at Sean Spicer’s expense, and at the expense of the administration for which he provided cover. SNL has a history of allowing some of their more frequent political targets to cameo as themselves—think Janet Reno or Sarah Palin—and be in on the joke. Perhaps the show would have let Spicer do just that in its forthcoming season. (They let Trump host during primary season, lest we forget.) But after the Emmys, they needn’t bother. Spicer is now officially in on the joke.