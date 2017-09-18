advertisement
Huawei mocks Apple with its video about the real AI phone

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Chinese tech giant has released a video on its social media channels showing the company isn’t too impressed with the iPhone X’s Face ID and artifical intelligence technology. “Let’s face it, facial recognition isn’t for everyone. Unlock the future with #TheRealAIPhone,” the accompanying caption reads. The video is a teaser for Huawei’s  latest flagship, the Mate 10, which will be launching on October 16th.

