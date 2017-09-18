These are the five teams advancing to the final rounds of the Global Learning XPrize

The XPrize Foundation encourages and supports technological innovation that could benefit all of humanity. The aim of the Global Learning XPrize is to support companies that create scalable solutions that will enable children to teach themselves basic reading, writing, and arithmetic. Each of the five teams shortlisted for the prize today will receive $1 million to continue the development of their work, with the winning finalist receiving an additional $15 million in funding. The five finalists are:

Kitkit School • who is is developing a learning program with a game-based core and flexible learning architecture aimed at helping children independently learn, irrespective of their knowledge, skill, and environment. (Berkeley, United States) CCI • who is developing structured and sequential instructional programs, in addition to a platform seeking to enable non-coders to develop engaging learning content in any language or subject area. (New York, United States)

RoboTutor • who is leveraging Carnegie Mellon’s research in reading and math tutors, speech recognition and synthesis, machine learning, educational data mining, cognitive psychology, and human-computer interaction. (Pittsburgh, United States) onebillion • who is merging numeracy content with new literacy material to offer directed learning and creative activities alongside continuous monitoring to respond to different children’s needs. (U.K./Malawi/Tanzania)