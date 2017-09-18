Special counsel Mueller got a search warrant for Facebook’s Russia-linked ads

The social media giant has now handed over the Russian-linked ads that ran on Facebook during the presidential election, reports CNN. According to a CNN source, the search warrant Mueller obtained also made Facebook turn over “related information it discovered on its site linked to a Russian troll farm” and other “detailed information about the accounts that bought the ads and the way the ads were targeted at American Facebook users.” Facebook previously refused to give the information to the Senate and House intelligence committees last week, citing the need for a search warrant to do so. At the hearings last week, Facebook said it had identified 3,000 ads run on its platform between June 2015 and May 2017 that were linked to the pro-Kremlin troll farm called the Internet Research Agency.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens