Special counsel Mueller got a search warrant for Facebook’s Russia-linked ads

The social media giant has now handed over the Russian-linked ads that ran on Facebook during the presidential election, reports CNN. According to a CNN source, the search warrant Mueller obtained also made Facebook turn over “related information it discovered on its site linked to a Russian troll farm” and other “detailed information about the accounts that bought the ads and the way the ads were targeted at American Facebook users.” Facebook previously refused to give the information to the Senate and House intelligence committees last week, citing the need for a search warrant to do so. At the hearings last week, Facebook said it had identified 3,000 ads run on its platform between June 2015 and May 2017 that were linked to the pro-Kremlin troll farm called the Internet Research Agency.