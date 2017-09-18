With SoftBank funding, Slack is now valued at $5.1 billion

The Japanese technology giant was the leader in the latest $250 million funding round for Slack, reports Bloomberg. The latest round of funding closed in the last several days and other investors in this round include Silicon Valley VC firm Accel. Slack said additional funding isn’t earmarked for a particular use, stating the money is only for “operational flexibility.” As for its investors SoftBank, the company seems like it’s been investing in everything it can this year, thanks to its $100 billion Vision Fund.
