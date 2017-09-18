The Dizzying Number Of CFPB Complaints Against Equifax Since 2012 Should Infuriate You

Over the last 10 days, media coverage of the massive cyberattack against Equifax has uncovered a maddening spectacle of apparent negligence and incompetence at every step of the way. With each new detail—from the company’s delayed response to the incident to the recent resignation of two top-level executives hoping to escape the fallout—the chorus of lawmakers and consumer-rights groups demanding accountability gets louder and louder.

But Equifax’s shoddy security protocols and botched handling of sensitive private data probably haven’t come as much of a surprise to at least one group of Americans: They are the tens of thousands of consumers who have already lodged complaints against the company via the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. A search of the CFPB’s database reveals more than 57,000 complaints about Equifax dating back to 2012, when the database was first put online. That’s an average of about 31 a day.

As a sector, “credit reporting” is one of the most common reasons consumers turn to the CFPB for help. According to the bureau’s most recently published monthly complaint report, the sector ranked third among the top reasons people file complaints. Only “debt collection” and “mortgage” ranked higher.

And Equifax has the dubious distinction of being the worst of the worst. Over the last five years, the company has attracted more complaints than either of its two major rivals, though not substantially more. Experian had about 54,000 complaints against it while TransUnion had 49,000, according to a search I conducted on Sunday.

The sheer volume of complaints against all three companies are a reminder of why the credit-reporting industry remains so broadly reviled among American consumers. Read together, the complaints weave a narrative of collective hostility and resentment toward the massive entities who collect, store, and profit from our personal data but show little remorse or sympathy when that data is incorrect or misused.

Big Data, Bad Data

In Equifax’s case, more than two thirds of the complaints are because of alleged incorrect information on a credit report. Consumers say they commonly find their reports contain information that is incomplete, outdated, doesn’t belong to them, or is just plain wrong. Many of those who complain say they are victims of fraud or identity theft, and some accuse Equifax of reinserting bad information even after it was previously deleted.