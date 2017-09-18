This Rickshaw-Hailing Service For Refugee Camps Just Won A $1 Million Prize

The company, called Roshni Rides, is developing a rickshaw-based shuttle network for refugees camps, hoping to spread economic opportunity to groups disenfranchised by their location and a lack of other transport options.

In its fifth year, the Hult Prize is the most lucrative contest of its kind. It attracts entrants from hundreds of university teams who compete in a series of regional rounds (no European, Asian, or Middle Eastern teams made it through this time). Six finalists pitched presentations at the United Nations complex in New York on September 16, having honed their projects during an eight-week accelerator program over the summer. President Bill Clinton, looking rested after last year’s election campaign, was on hand to announce the winner and give away a blue and silver trophy.

“When we went to Pakistan this summer, it really struck us that these people are isolated in their settlements and they can’t move. We tried to think about how we can get them places they need to go,” Hasan Usmani, one of four Roshni Rides team-members said soon after the winner was announced.

This year’s competition was dedicated to helping refugees. Up to 1 billion people worldwide are now displaced from their homes, estimates show. That includes both forced migrants from countries like Syria as well as long-term refugees, like Palestinians living in Jordan.

The Rutgers team plans to move to Karachi, where each member has family. It will work with refugees in Orangi Town, a long-time slum housing up to 2.5 million refugees from across the region. Roshni Rides wants to recruit under-employed rickshaw drivers to service fixed routes–for instance, between Orangi and nearby schools, clinics, and businesses. It cuts the cost of conventional rickshaw journeys by filling vehicles with more than one passenger and employing drivers on its own terms. The rickshaws effectively become minibuses, serving designated A to B lines.

Roshni Rides is aimed particularly at women who feel uncomfortable sharing crowded buses with men and who can’t afford to hire rides in their own rickshaws. “It’s mind-blowing that a few people, who really tried to understand the problem, could begin to solve it in a simple way. It shows that you have to be willing to put the investment and time down to make these things happen,” Usmani says.