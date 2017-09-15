Maya Rudolph And Fred Armisen Star In Kenzo’s Surreal New Brand Film

Who: Kenzo

Why we care: For the last few years, Kenzo creative directors (and Fast Company Most Innovative Companies honorees) Carol Lim and Humberto Leon have been using creative short films as their brand’s lookbook for each new season. The results have are a diverse mix of voices and vibes, and now joining Carrie Brownstein’s “The Realest Real” to Spike Jonze’s award-winning “My Mutant Brain,” is Natsha Lyonne’s “Cabiria, Charity, Chastity.” The new film is easily the least accessible, despite starring comedy stars like Rudolph and Armisen (along with other notable names like Matt Lucas and Macaulay Culkin), but still pushes forward the idea of that branded content can also be art.