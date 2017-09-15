Angry Birds maker Rovio has set the price range of its IPO valuing the company at $1 billion

The Finnish mobile games maker of the popular Angry Birds franchise has set the initial price range of 10.25-11.50 euros ($12.24–$13.73) per share, reports Reuters. That values the company at between 802 million to 896 million euros, or $955 billion to $1.07 billion. Rovio says its shares will start pre-list trading on September 29, with main list trading on October 3.
