Preorders have begun for Apple’s new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Of course, this isn’t the preorder most people are looking for. While the iPhone 8 series has some cool new features like wireless charging, those features pale in comparison to what’s found in the iPhone X, which features an edge-to-edge display. Preorders for the iPhone X won’t begin until October 27, but if you do want the next best thing, go ahead and grab an iPhone 8 on preorder now. Current ship times for the 8-series phones are one to two weeks.